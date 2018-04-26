Rathmore man pleads guilty to trespassing and theft in Tralee Circuit Court

A Rathmore man has pleaded guilty in Tralee Circuit Court to trespassing and theft.

35-year-old James Cronin of Freemount, Rathmore, pleaded guilty to entering 11 Avenue Holiday Village, Killarney, on September 7th and 8th, 2017.

Defence barrister Katie O’Connell says her client offers his apology to the victim, and regrets if his actions caused any distress.

The victim, who was on holidays in Killarney at the time, has prepared a victim impact statement to be read out in her absence during the sentencing hearing.

Judge Patrick Meghen adjourned the case until July 19th, when a date for sentencing will be set.