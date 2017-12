Rathmore or Killarney Legion will today be crowned East Kerry Senior football champions.

The Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr O’Donoghues Family, is on Fitzgerald Stadium at 2 o’clock.

There will be extra time if necessary.

Alan O Sullivan, Legion manager http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/legion-1.mp3