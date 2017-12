Rathmore met Killarney Legion today to contest their East Kerry Senior football champion title.

The Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr O’Donoghues Family, was on at Fitzgerald Stadium at 2 o’clock.

In this low scoring display, Legion led throughout but could not hold out to the final whistle. Rathmore came back from 7 points down to retain their title.

It finished Rathmore 11 points, Legion 10 points.