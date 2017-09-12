Rathmore Councillor calls on Government to address lost local authority income streams to avoid LPT increase

There’s no appetite for an increase in the Local Property Tax rate in Kerry.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher who’s calling on the Government to reimburse Kerry County Council on lost income streams in an effort to avoid an increase in Local Property Tax.

Local authorities have the scope to increase or decrease LPT by a 15% differential and a possible increase to the rate was flouted at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council yesterday.

Lost income streams for the council, such as water services, and National Pay Agreement demands, could lead to a deficit in the services budget and was suggested an increase in LPT may be necessary.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Cllr Kelleher is opposed to any increase, a sentiment he believes may be shared by many of his Council counterparts.

The Rathmore councillor says the Government should replace lost income streams and not place the burden of increased charges, such as raised LPT, on local authorities: