Rás Tailteann Preview

31 teams representing 9 nations and 19 County teams, of which 2 are from Kerry, will take part in the 2018 Rás Tailteann.

The first of eight stages gets underway tomorrow with a 136km first stage from Drogheda to Athlone and the race will end next Sunday in Skerries.

The riders will arrive into the Kingdom on Tuesday 22nd May when the third stage will take them on the 140km journey from Tipperary to Listowel.





On the Killarney team are:

• Marcus Treacy

• Richard Maes

• Conor Kissane

• John Brosnan

• Patrick Clifford

Tralee Manor West will also fly the green and gold flag for the Kingdom with:

• Cathal Moynihan

• Cormac Daly

• Eugene Moriarty

• Lee Masters

• Paul Kennedy