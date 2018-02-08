The Random Callers who Say I’ve Been Ringing Them – February 8th, 2018

Patricia from Listowel has been getting random calls to her mobile from all over the country. But it’s not a financial scam. These people are genuine, they say they’ve got a missed call from her. But Patricia has not rung them. She’s been getting around 40 random call backs and she’s deeply puzzled. She spoke to Treasa Murphy.

