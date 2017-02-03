Ralph Toomey, 3 Dirha Cottages, Listowel

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Saturday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Sunday at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

