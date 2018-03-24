Rally taking place today in Tralee to highlight housing and homelessness issues

A rally is taking place today in Tralee to highlight the housing and homelessness issues.

The event, which is organised by the National Homeless and Housing Coalition, with local support, is being held to put forward a number of demands on the government.

They want the housing crisis declared an emergency; the government to provide 10,000 housing units per year; make housing a constitutional right; and end evictions.

Local speakers include Bridget Quilligan of the Kerry Travelers Health and Community Development Project, and Robert Carey, who supports those dealing with repossessions.

The march will assemble at the Horan Centre, Tralee, from 1pm this afternoon, and march towards Tralee Town Centre.