Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Kerry with gale force winds forecast this weekend

Kerry is on yellow alert as Met Éireann issue a rainfall warning for the province ahead of possible gale force winds this weekend.

Heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible.

The Status Yellow rainfall warning – valid from midnight until midnight Thursday – has also been issued for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

An Atlantic Depression is expected to track over parts of Ireland towards the end of the week with winds expected to reach yellow warning levels on Friday night and Saturday.

Met Éireann says there is potential for mean wind speeds of up to 60km/h and gusts of 110km/h, especially in coastal counties.