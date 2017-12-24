Radiologist at centre of review of scans at UHK has registered to practice in Britain

The Radiologist at the centre of the review of scans at University Hospital Kerry has registered to practice in Britain.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the doctor, who had been working as a locum at UHK as part of fixed term contract, registered last week.

Ten consultants are half way through a major review of 46,000 scans, which were reported on by the former consultant radiologist at the hospital over a 16-month period, after seven patients with serious delayed diagnosis were identified.

The number of patients recalled arising from the review to date is 34, however no further clinical follow up has been required for these patients in relation to their radiology investigations.

The Helpline, 1800 742 900, remains open from 9am to 5pm on normal working days.