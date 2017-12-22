Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day has raised over €15,000 so far

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day 2017 has raised over €15,000 (€15,110.80) so far.

The event was held on December 15th in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry, who will support families in need in the county.

Businesses and schools across Kerry took part, wearing their Christmas jumpers for the day, and making donations.

Junior Locke from St Vincent de Paul Tralee says it’s an unbelievable amount.

People can make donations directly to St Vincent de Paul offices or shops in Kerry, or drop donations into Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee or Glebe Lane, Killarney.

Donations can also be made to the Christmas Jumper Fund through Bank of Ireland Tralee – Sort Code 90-58-38 Account Number 96529151.