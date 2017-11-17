Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day is launched

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day has been officially launched.

The event, which to date has raised almost €50,000, is being held on December 15th in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry.

Everyone, including businesses, is being encouraged to take part with a minimum donation of €2 each.

If you are getting involved you can register on the Radio Kerry website, email [email protected] , call 066 7123600 or message us on our Facebook page.

You can donate directly to your local St Vincent de Paul office or shop in Kerry or drop your donation in to Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee or Glebe Lane, Killarney and we will get the money to St Vincent de Paul. Donations can also be made to the Christmas Jumper Fund through Bank of Ireland Tralee … Sort Code 90-58-38 Account Number 96529151

Junior Locke from St Vincent de Paul Tralee told Kerry’s Full Breakfast where the money raised will go: