Radio Kerry’s Annual Christmas Jumper Day in aid of SVP is underway

People around the county and beyond are taking part in Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day today

All funds raised go directly to St Vincent De Paul to help families across the county.

People are being encouraged to wear a Christmas jumper and donate to their local St Vincent De Paul office or shop in Kerry, or use the special collection box distributed by SVP. Those who don’t have a Christmas Jumper can use their creativity to improvise.

Donations can also be dropped off to Radio Kerry in Maine Street Tralee or Glebe Lane, Killarney.

Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day has raised almost €50,000 over the last three years.