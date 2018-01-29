Radio Kerry and other Kerry companies celebrate wins at Irish Wedding Awards

Radio Kerry has won the prestigious Irish Wedding Award for Local Wedding Exhibition of the Year. The accolade is for the Kerry Wedding Show 2018, organised by Radio Kerry’s events and marketing manager, Melanie O’Sullivan which was held in the INEC last weekend.

Other Kerry winners in the Irish Wedding Awards are Ballyseede Castle for south west wedding venue of the year, Maura’s Cottage Flowers, Tralee for the South West Florist of the Year, The Kerry Cake Company were crowned South West Cake Designer of the Year. Brush’n’Blush Tralee won Hair and Make up Salon of the Year for the South West.