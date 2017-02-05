Radio Kerry Super Bowl Fans Predict Tonight’s Result

It’s the biggest occasion of the year in the sport of American football tonight.

The NFL’s Super Bowl 51 takes place in Houston, as the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are attempting to claim the title for a fifth time, while the best the Falcons have ever achieved was a loss to Denver in the 1998 version.

Kick off is at 11.30pm Irish time.

Gary O’Sullivan spoke to Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller and Alan Finn, who are both Super Bowl fans, about who they are backing in the fight for the title.