Radio Kerry sees listenership grow

Radio Kerry has grown it’s listenership further according to the latest radio listenership figures.

JNLR figures published today show the station remains the most listened to radio station in the county, with a market share higher than all other radio stations available in the county combined.

Radio Kerry has a market share of almosts 50%, compared with 18% for RTE Radio 1, Spin SW at 11.9%, Today FM at 6.1% and Newstalk at 5.9%.

70% of radio listeners in the county listen to the station on a weekly basis, or 83,000 people.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support.