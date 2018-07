Radio Kerry remains the Kingdom’s favourite radio station.

JNLR radio listenership figures just published show the station is the most listened to radio station in Kerry.

Radio Kerry’s market share of 48.9% compares to 17.1 % for its next nearest competitor RTE Radio 1, 11.5% for Spin SW and 6.7% for Newstalk.





The station has a weekly reach of 83,000 listeners.