The Radio Kerry Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists 2018

In memory of our former colleague and friend, Radio Kerry is proud to launch this year’s Kevin Casey Award for Young Sports Journalists.

If you’re aged between 15 and 18 and fancy becoming a sports journalist or reporter – this is your chance.

Write up a 500 word sports report on any topic of your choice – then send to [email protected] or to Radio Kerry, Maine St, Tralee by 5pm on Friday April 27th.

Make sure to include your contact details and date of birth on the entry.

The winning young journalist will win a free place on Radio Kerry’s summer camp, sit in on our award winning Terrace Talk Programme and attend a live match with the Radio Kerry commentary team.

For further details contact:

Joe O Mahony, Radio Kerry Sports Editor

066 7123666