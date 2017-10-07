Radio Kerry – Kerry ETB students win bronze at national radio awards

Students from the Radio Kerry – Kerry ETB Diploma in Radio won a bronze medal at the IMRO National Radio Awards last night.

The students, under training centre manager John Herlihy of Radio Kerry Training – were nominated in the short feature category, for a series entitled ‘Keepsakes’.

In the series, people discussed the things they keep that remind them of a special time.

Winners of the 2017 IMRO Radio Awards (formerly the PPI Radio Awards) were announced last night at a gala ceremony held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, attended by over 600 guests.

More than 677 entries were received, whittled down to a shortlist of 185.

The Local Station of the Year award has been received by LMFM; Radio Kerry was last year’s winner of the award.