Radio Kerry Kerry ETB students nominated for national radio award

Students on the Radio Kerry Kerry ETB diploma in radio broadcasting course have been nominated for a national radio award.

The shortlist for the IMRO Radio Awards has been announced today.

The students, under training centre manager John Herlihy, have been nominated in the short feature category, for a series entitled ‘Keepsakes’.

In the series, people discussed the things they keep that remind them of a special time.

The awards will be announced on October 6th.

Radio Kerry won Local Radio Station of the Year at last year’s ceremony.