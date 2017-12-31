Race Walker Pat Murphy Reviews A Successful 2017

Race walker Pat Murphy looks back at a very successful 2017.
Revisiting: Glenbeigh/Glencar’s All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Win
Glenbeigh/Glencar claimed All-Ireland glory earlier this year in Croke Park. Commentating that day was Glenbeigh native Ger O'Connor and Billy O'Shea.
Evening Sports Update
Soccer Manchester City have narrowly avoided losing in the Premier League for the first time this season. Crystal Palace missed a stoppage time penalty in a...
The Beauty Spot: Top Ten Skincare Tips
Mary O'Donnell of 'The Beauty Spot' joins Deirdre on the show to give skincare advice to listeners and also, her top ten skincare tips
Between the covers
Librarian Mairead Costelloe spoke to Deirdre on the show today about book recommendations for Christmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Books2.mp3
Are we still putting the wrong stuff in our recycling bins?
We're still putting the wrong things into the recycling bin, according to Oonagh O'Connor who is Environmental Awareness Officer with Kerry County Council. She...