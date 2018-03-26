Quinlans Good Friday Fish and Chips

Who doesn’t love fish and chips ?

Can’t you nearly taste and smell them at just the mention ?

They have brought many a night out to a contented end, and they are still a family treat.

And the thought of fresh fish from our own coastline, and real chunky chips with a homemade feel – all the better.

Well courtesy of Quinlans Fish we are going to bring a fish and chip lunch to a group of people in Kerry this Good Friday.

So tell us why your workplace, office, business or home deserves a fish and chips lunch from Quinlan’s Fish by lunchtime this Thursday and you could be licking your lips Good Friday.

Email us on [email protected]

Call 1890 66 97 97

Or

Text 083 300 3 300

The competition is open to a group of up to 8 to 10 people.

Remember too that we will have someone from Quinlans Fish in this Wednesday taking all your questions and queries on cooking fish.

And you might hear some fish recipes from Quinlans on Radio Kerry beween now and Good Friday so stay tuned – or log in to Quinlans website on www.kerryfish.com.