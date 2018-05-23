Queen talked Kerry during chat with Kerry gardener at Chelsea Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth talked about Kerry and her grandmother’s visit to the county when she met award-winning gardener Billy Alexander at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The owner of Kells Bay House and Gardens won a Silver Gilt Medal at the prestigious show for his showcase of rare and exotic ferns grown in Kells.

Billy was introduced to the Queen as she toured the exhibitions at the show, and they spoke about Kerry.





He said he’s also been promoting the county to visitors of the show, saying Kells is quicker to get to from London than parts of the west coast of the UK.