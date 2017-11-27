Over a quarter of a million euro in additional funding for Kerry roads

€268,578) in funding has been secured for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry.

Minister for State for Tourism & Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin confirmed the funding under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) to support the improvement of non-public rural roads.

The funding will allow for the repair and improvement of small roads and laneways that are not under the normal maintenance of local authorities.

€17.4 million has been invested by the Government in non-public rural lanes, boreens and access roads this year.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae and Senator Paul Coghlan are also welcoming the news.