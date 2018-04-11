Quality assurance examination of UHK scan review to be completed in coming weeks

It’s hoped the quality assurance examination of the look-back audit of over 46,000 (46,235) scan images at University Hospital Kerry will be completed in the coming weeks.

The scan review at the hospital was initiated following three cases of delayed diagnoses coming forward.

In total scans from over 26,000 (26,756) patients, taken from March 2016 to July 2017, were reviewed in the look-back audit.

Following the completion of the audit a total of 374 patients were recalled for re-imaging and of that, eleven patients with diagnostic errors have been identified.

The quality assurance examination of the audit is still ongoing and is expected to finished in the coming weeks.

In a statement, University Hospital Kerry said it acknowledged the understanding of those patients involved in the process and the patience and courtesy shown to staff members at the hospital.