Pushy Parents

Deidre spoke to Stella O’Malley, a psycotheraist, on do parents inadvertently push their children towards sports and hobbies that they themselves are inerested in.
Man charged with murder of Tralee woman to seek bail in the High Court
A man charged with the murder of Tralee woman Nicola Collins is to seek bail in the High Court. 44-year-old Cathal O'Sullivan, who's originally from...
Kerry hotelier says British visitors can no longer be taken ‘for granted’
We can no longer afford to take British visitors to Kerry 'for granted' following a significant decline in numbers from the UK. That's according to...
46 customers in Castlemaine area without power
46 customers in the Castlemaine area are without power this evening. The ESB's Power Check website reports that a fault occurred around 4 o'clock. The power...
Why Pensions are a Feminist Issue – August 30th, 2017
Women in Kerry are being urged to sign a petition calling for pension discrimination to be addressed. It affects women who had to retire...
The Driving Licence Laws are ‘Daft’ – August 30th, 2017
Noreen got in touch to highlight what she says is a ridiculous anomaly in fully licenced drivers from abroad and what they have to...
A Problem Shared – August 30th, 2017
Val and Tony join Jerry every week for A Problem Shared. This week the queries they deal with include the behaviour of pre-teens and...