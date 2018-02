Tralee Purple Flag has been hoisted for the first time today.

The Purple Flag – awarded to Tralee in recognition of the quality of the night-time experiences between 5pm and 5am – was raised at 11.30 this morning at the Tralee Municipal District Offices at Prince’s Quay.

The flag, which was presented to the town at an awards ceremony in Norwich in November, was hoisted by the Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley and President of the Tralee Chamber Alliance, Aidan Kelly.