A puncture has seen Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle surrender top spot at WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal.

They won stage 5 to open up a 1.9 seconds advantage over Dani Sordo.

However, that mishap on stage 6 means they’re now 5th, eleven second behind new leader Hayden Paddon.





Craig Breen was joint winner of stage 6 and is up to 3rd, 4.4 seconds off the top.