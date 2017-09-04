Pump Failure Left Thousands Without Water – September 4th, 2017

Thousands in Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge and Lixnaw were left without water after pump at a treatment plant failed. Margaret Attridge of Irish Water spoke to Jerry as did North Kerry councillors, Aoife Thornton and Jimmy Moloney, as well as to Moyvane resident, Pat Leahy.
Water restrictions lifted and supply restored to Listowel and surrounding areas
Water restrictions have now been lifted and the water supply has been restored to Listowel and surrounding areas. This follows the successful completion of repairs...
Call for busking to be regulated
A Kerry councillor is calling for busking to be regulated. Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher, who's Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, says a number...
Interagency task force launched to revitalise South Kerry Gaeltacht
A new national interagency taskforce was launched today to address the significant decline in the population of Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh in South Kerry and...
Closing my Business
On June 1st Anna Curtin spoke to Kilcummin businesswoman Joanne O’Regan about the difficult decision to close her 22 year old Farranfore Business JLT...
Shame on Those who Rush to Judgment – September 4th, 2017
Paul Horan has a disabled driver permit. When he parked his car in Tralee last Friday, he returned to find a note on his...
Why are So Few of Us Cycling to Work? – September 4th, 2017
Figures from the CSO show that the amount of people in Kerry who commute to work on their bikes is very small. Keith Phelan...