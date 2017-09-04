Pump Failure Left Thousands Without Water – September 4th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Thousands in Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge and Lixnaw were left without water after pump at a treatment plant failed. Margaret Attridge of Irish Water spoke to Jerry as did North Kerry councillors, Aoife Thornton and Jimmy Moloney, as well as to Moyvane resident, Pat Leahy.

