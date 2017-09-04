Pump back in operation at Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant

The pump serving Listowel Regional Water Treatment Plant is running following repairs.

Reservoirs are now refilling and water is gradually returning to homes and businesses in Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge, Lixnaw and surrounding areas.

It is anticipated that all affected areas will see their water supply returning over the course of the day.

Irish Water is advising that as the water returns, it may appear low in pressure at first but it should build back up over a number of hours.

There may also be some slight discolouration of the water but this can be cleared by running the cold kitchen tap.

There is also a possibility that some domestic water systems may become airlocked.

Information on how to deal with airlocks is available on the Irish Water website, https://www.water.ie/support/questions-and-answers/how-to-check-for-and-clea/

Senior officials from Irish Water and Kerry County Council will continue to monitor the situation closely as water supply returns to homes and businesses.

Work will continue on implementing a back-up pumping system so there is the necessary resilience in place for securing the supply.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council will be implementing a full replacement of these pumps as part of an upgrade programme and the timing of this replacement is being reviewed by Irish Water following this incident.