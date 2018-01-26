Some pubs in Kerry could continue to observe Good Friday ban says Kerry Vintner

A number of Kerry vintners could continue to observe Good Friday and remain closed or open later.

That’s according to Ger Counihan of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation who said, judging from the feedback from their members, not all publicans were in favour of the lifting of the ban.

Mr Counihan said the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol on Good Friday will enable tourists to have a drink on the day if they wish.

He said however whether pubs open or not will be a personal choice for the publicans involved:

Tom Randles is PRO of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation.

He appreciates how some people are saddened by the end of a tradition.

However, he says the vast majority of tourists will welcome the change to alcohol laws on Good Friday.