Public urged to examine treatment options before attending University Hospital Kerry

University Hospital Kerry is asking the public to think about their treatment options and keep Emergency Department services for patients who need them most.

It comes as the numbers of patients waiting on a bed reached over 60 in the past three days at the hospital.

It’s been another extremely busy day at the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation saying 26 patients were on trolleys waiting for beds.

Nationally, 592 patients were waiting on beds in hospitals today after figures reached record highs earlier this week, for which the Health Minister Simon Harris has apologised.

General Secretary of the INMO and Ventry native, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says there are measures that can ease the crisis:

University Hospital Kerry says the Emergency Department and hospital is very busy having admitted a lot of seriously ill patients recently, many of whom are awaiting a bed.

Hospital management are urging people to consider their treatment options including their GP, who can refer them to an Assessment Unit, if needed, and keep ED services for those who need them most.

However, if people are seriously injured or ill they should attend the ED.