Public Transport Update at 1pm

Bus Eireann says the following Kerry services are operational today, but are subject to review as the day progresses:

Expressway Route 13 Limerick/Adare/Listowel/Tralee, Route 14 Limerick/Kerry Airport/Killarney and Route 40 Tralee/Killarney/Cork will all operate.

Regional Services

Route 270, Sneem – Kenmare – Killarney

Route 275, Tralee – Dingle

Route 279A Killarney – Killorglin – Caherciveen – Waterville will all operate.

However, the following regional services are not expected to operate today:

Route 271, Tralee – Castleisland – Kerry Airport – Killarney

Route 272, Tralee – Listowel – Ballybunion

Route 279 Tralee/Killorglin

For expected service times log onto radiokerry.ie

Kerry Airport is now open.

The Kerry to Dublin flight, which was due to depart at 1.20pm, will now depart at 4.10pm this afternoon.

The Kerry to London Luton flight will depart at 6.55pm tonight.

Cork and Shannon Airports have also reopened.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travel.

Irish Rail says due to snow drifts along the line there will be no service from Kerry to Dublin Heuston until 5pm at the earliest.

Shannonferries says sailings will recommence at 2pm today.