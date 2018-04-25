Public talk on Killaclohane Portal Tomb to take place in Milltown

A public talk on one of Ireland’s oldest man-made structures is to take place in Milltown.

County Archaeologist, Dr Michael Connolly, will explain the significance of what was discovered during the excavations at the Killaclohane Portal Tomb recently.

The tomb, Kerry’s oldest burial ground, dates back to almost 4,000 BC and holds evidence of some of the earliest agricultural activity in north-west Europe.

The talk is open to all and takes place in Milltown Community Hall on Thursday, May 3rd (at 8pm).