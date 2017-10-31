Public submissions invited in relation to proposed works in Killorglin

Kerry County Council is inviting public submissions in relation to proposed road improvement works in Killorglin.

Proposed works are to take place in four locations, including the Killorglin Bridge roundabout, the roundabout at the junction to Bridge Street and New Line Road, the junction of Mill Road and New Line Road, and the N70 route.

Maps showing the location of the proposed works may be inspected during office hours in the Killorglin Area Office and County Buildings in Rathass, Tralee.

The closing date for observations and representations is Monday, 6th of November.