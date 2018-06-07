Public seminar on rejuvenation of Tralee’s Denny Street to take place

A public seminar on the rejuvenation of Tralee’s Denny Street is to take place at the County Museum.

Denny Street is Tralee’s only planned Georgian street and retains vestiges of Georgian splendour, visible in doorways, sash windows, limestone steps and decorative railings.

Featuring a range of experts, the seminar includes advice from conservation architects on how rejuvenation has been successfully carried out in Georgian Dublin.





The aim of the seminar – which takes place on Friday June 8th – is to transform Denny Street to a destination.