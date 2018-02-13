Public protest to take place against oyster farms in Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks

A public protest is to take place this Sunday against oyster farm developments in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area.

The ‘Save This Beach’ group believe these areas – the subject of up to eight oyster farm applications – should be protected from industrial aquaculture.

The group is objecting due to designations of Special Area of Conservation, under the EU Habitats Directive of 1992 in the areas concerned.

Save the Beach say there is a failure to take into account the magnitude and number of applications for this area and their cumulative effect.

They say appealing each decision is cost-prohibitive and effectively shuts locals and organisations out of the public consultation process.

Save the Beach say Rossbeigh has experienced shifting sands and may be unviable and farming non-native invasive oyster species in an SAC can have serious consequences.

The public has until February 28th to lodge objections.