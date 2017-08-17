Public meetings on marine tourism to be hosted across the Dingle Peninsula

A series of public meetings are set to take place to discuss the future of communities and the development of marine-based tourism on the Dingle Peninsula.

The Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance is hosting four meetings after securing funding from the Fisheries Local Action Group to develop marine based tourism in Corca Dhuibhne.

People in the Ceann Trá to Feothneach area incorporating Dún Chaoin, Baile an Fheirteáraigh, Baile na nGall and Muiríoch should attend the meeting at Áras Bhréanainn in Baile an Fheirteáraigh on August 22nd.

The meeting on Dingle and Lios Póil takes place at the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance Office at No.4, The Wood on August 23rd.

Those in the Castlemaine to Annascaul region, including Boolteens may attend Keel Community Hall on August 29th while those in the Clochán – Bréannainn region, incorporating Castlegregory, Stradbally, Maharees and Camp, may attend Castlegregory Club Rooms on August 30th.

All the meetings begin at 8 o’clock.