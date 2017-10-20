Public Meeting in Killarney re Day Care Centre for Alzheimers Patients.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

A PUBLIC MEETING SEEKING TO ADVANCE THE CALL FOR A DAY CARE CENTRE TO CATER FOR THE GROWING NUMBER OF PEOPLE SUFFERING  WITH ALZHEIMERS  ‘DISEASE , AND OTHER FORMS OF DEMENTIA  WILL TAKE PLACE AT 8PM THIS TUESDAY AT THE KILLARNEY HEIGHTS hotel.  ALL WELCOME. Enquiries to 087 252 61 61

SHARE
Previous articleParenting Advice

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR