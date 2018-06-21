Public meeting to discuss language plan for Dingle

A public meeting is being held in Dingle this evening to discuss the language plan for the town.

It arises from a Government act which requires all designated Gaeltacht areas and certain towns bordering them to produce a plan for the promotion of the language.

If accepted, Dingle will achieve the status of a town serving the Gaeltacht / Baile Seirbhíse Gaeltachta.





The plan, which has been in development over a year, is facilitated by the local Irish Language Theatre Company, An Lab.

There’ll be a seven-year period and a corresponding budget for the implementation of the plan.

Anyone interested in the future of the Irish language in Dingle and West Kerry is asked to attend the event in Benners Hotel, Dingle at 7.30 this evening.