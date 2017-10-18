Public meeting on ‘Areas for Action’ for Kerry’s waterways take place tonight

A public information and feedback session on the ‘Areas for Action’ for Kerry’s waterways will take place in the Rose Hotel in Tralee tonight.

The draft River Basin Management Plan 2018 – 2021 was published in February, for a six-month public consultation period.

During this time the Local Authority Waters and Communities Office convened a series of meetings to engage with communities and other stakeholders.

The comments received will now be considered in preparing the final River Basin Management Plan to be published early next year.

In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency, Kerry County Council and other public authorities have engaged in Catchment Assessment Workshops throughout during 2016 and 2017 to characterise water bodies and assess pressures on river, lake, coastal, transitional and groundwater water bodies.

In every county ‘Areas for Action’ were identified using the scientific, technical and local knowledge of the relevant agencies.

Maps of these areas are available to be viewed at www.watersandcommunities.ie

The information session to facilitate engagement and feedback on Kerry’s ‘Areas for Actions’ will take place at the Rose Hotel in Tralee tonight at 7.00pm.