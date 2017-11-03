Public lecture on sports economics to take place in Cahersiveen

A public lecture on sports economics is to take place this evening in Cahersiveen.

Dr Robbie Butler from University College Cork will speak on sports broadcasting and the effect birthdate has on player retention.

He has been a college lecturer in the Department of Economics at UCC since September 2006 and his research interests are focused on institutional economics and the economics of sport.

The Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation invited Dr Butler to give the talk, which will be the first in a series of public lectures.

The event, which takes place in Cahersiveen Library this evening at 7.00pm, is free and open to the public.