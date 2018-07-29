Public invited to view plans for Milltown bypass

Members of the public are invited to a public consultation day to view plans for the proposed Milltown Bypass.

The Nagle-Rice Community Centre will host the event between 4pm to 8pm next Thursday August 2nd.

Drawings and designs for the proposed road will be on display.





The need for a bypass of Milltown has been a specific objective of the Kerry County Development Plan since 2009.

Work currently underway on a new road, which will eliminate a series of bends at Kilderry between Milltown and Killorglin, will be completed next year.

The proposed bypass would represent a continuation of the route, which would connect with the N70 between Milltown and Castlemaine.