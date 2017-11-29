Public invited to open doors event at hospice inpatient unit this Friday

Members of the public are invited to attend an ‘open doors’ evening at the new inpatient palliative care unit at University Hospital Kerry.

The event takes place this Friday, ahead of the unit opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday of next week.

The 15-bed unit cost €6.5 million to build, with most of the money coming from fundraising carried out by the Kerry Hospice.

Hospice PRO Andrea O’Donoghue, says the fundraising will continue into the future – as €400,000 must be raised each year to keep the unit open.

She thanked the public for their generosity over the years: