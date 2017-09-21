Public consultation on Tralee pedestrianisation and taxi rank locations opens

Public consultation has opened on the locations of taxi ranks in Tralee and the pedestrianisation of The Mall.

It is proposed to only allow pedestrian access to the newly redeveloped area from 10.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Maps with locations for proposed taxi ranks for the town have also gone on public display; the location of a temporary rank at Abbey Court during the works at The Mall has led to anger among taxi drivers.

Both proposals can be viewed at Tralee Town Hall and County Building in Rathass from today for a month with submissions closing on October 23rd.