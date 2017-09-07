Public consultation on taxi ranks for Tralee

The public’s views are to be sought on plans to pedestrianise The Mall and for locations for taxi ranks in Tralee.

There has been controversy in recent months over the relocation of the taxi rank in the town as works to redevelop The Mall continue.

Taxi drivers claim the Abbeycourt location is unsuitable; several locations for a new rank will be put to the public in the coming weeks.

The public will also be asked to share their views on pedestrianising The Mall from 10.30am to 6.30pm seven days a week.

The submissions will be considered by Tralee Municipal District councillors who will make a final decision.