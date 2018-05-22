Public consultation days on North Kerry and Tralee-Fenit Greenway this week

Public consultation days are to be held this week on the North Kerry Greenway and the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard meetings are currently being held with affected landowners along the routes.

A public consultation day concerning the Fenit to Tralee greenway section takes place this Wednesday from 11am to 8pm at Fenit Parish Centre.





Public consultation on the Listowel to Sliucequarter section takes place this Thursday in the Listowel Arms from 11am to 8pm.