Public consultation days on North Kerry and Tralee-Fenit Greenway this week

By
radiokerrynews
-
On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Public consultation days are to be held this week on the North Kerry Greenway and the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard meetings are currently being held with affected landowners along the routes.

A public consultation day concerning the Fenit to Tralee greenway section takes place this Wednesday from 11am to 8pm at Fenit Parish Centre.


Public consultation on the Listowel to Sliucequarter section takes place this Thursday in the Listowel Arms from 11am to 8pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR