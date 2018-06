Conor Pass is currently closed for the cycle leg of the Dingle Adventure Race.

800 competitors have travelled to West Kerry to comete in the event which takes in a number of different athletic disciplines.

Conor Pass – from Kilmore Cross via the car-park and finishing at Dingle Mill Cross – will be closed until 10.30 this morning.





Road closures are also in effect west of Dingle – Dún Chaoin to Árd a’Bhóthair via the Clasach will remain closed until 2.30 this afternoon.