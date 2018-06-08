Public advised of road closures as 800 compete at Dingle Adventure Race tomorrow

Conor Pass will be closed for a period tomorrow morning for the cycle leg of the Dingle Adventure Race.

Up to 800 competitors are expected in West Kerry for the event which will see athletes test their endurance in a number of disciplines.

Conor Pass – from Kilmore Cross via the car-park and finishing at Dingle Mill Cross – will be closed from 8.45am to 10.30am tomorrow morning.





Motorists are directed to take an alternative route during this period.

There will also be road closures west of Dingle, from Dún Chaoin to Árd a’Bhóthair via the Clasach, from 9.45am to 2.30pm.