Public advised against non-essential travel in Kerry

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is advising against non-essential travel today as roads remain very dangerous.

The group which includes Kerry County Council, Gardai and the HSE met at 7 o’clock this morning to review the weather situation.

A Status Orange weather warning is now in effect for Kerry until 6pm this evening.

Light snow is still falling in some parts of the county and temperatures remain low.

An emergency contact line is available on 066 7183588.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says the local coordination group will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day:

Due to poor road conditions around the county Bus Eireann services will not operate before 10.30 in Kerry; reviews of routes will take place throughout the morning.

Irish Rail says services will not resume until 12 noon at the earliest.

Kerry Airport will remain closed until midday, weather permitting – any passengers are being asked to check with their airline.

Shannonferries wishes to advise that sailings will recommence at 2pm today, weather permitting.

For public safety reasons and due to road conditions all Kerry County Council civic amenity and recycling facilities will remain closed today and reopen as normal on Monday